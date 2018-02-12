West Virginia county to unveil school bus arrival mobile app

Officials in one West Virginia county will unveil a new tool to keep parents informed about when school buses arrive to pick up their children.
The Journal reports Jefferson County's school system will debut a mobile app on March 1. It is aimed at giving parents an estimated time of bus stop arrivals.
County schools Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson says the app will help reduce the time that students have to wait at bus stops, especially in bad weather. She calls it a better communication tool with parents.
