Delaware budget writers continue review of agency requests

The legislature's budget committee is resuming its work as lawmakers continue their review of state agency requests in Gov. John Carney's proposed $4.25 billion spending proposal for next year.
The Joint Finance Committee reconvenes Monday with reviews of the state finance and agriculture departments. The committee also will hear from the state auditor's office and Delaware's elections commission.
In addition to the operating budget for fiscal 2019, which begins July 1, Carney has proposed a $677.5 million capital budget for construction projects.
