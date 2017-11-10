Albertsons introduces new market concept

These videos provided by Stumpy's Spirits Distillery in Columbia, Illinois, show the aftermath of an incident involving the company's then-new still, built by Corson Distilling Systems of Boise. The hatch door blew open during use and the 500-gallon still erupted, covering the ceiling and floor in 180-degree mash liquid and scalding distillery owner Adam Stumpf and two pet cats. The cats later died from their burns. Stumpy's eventually sued Corson over alleged delays in providing the still and deficiencies in its construction.