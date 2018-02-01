This new Vietnamese market and eatery will be Boise’s largest Asian grocer

The books and videos are long gone from the old Hastings store at Overland and Five Mile roads. Soon the building, vacant for two years, will be filled with rice, fish sauce, fruits, vegetables and other products with a Vietnamese theme.

Owner Joey Do said he hopes to open Trade Viet Market within the next couple of weeks. The 22,683-square-foot building, built in 1978, has been remodeled and will be ready to open as soon as groceries arrive and are placed on the shelves, he said.

Do, who owns Pho Le restaurant on Broadway Avenue, said he also will set up a small food court at the store. Seating will allow patrons to eat soup and Vietnamese entrees in a space at the front of the store that overlooks the parking lot. Dishes will be similar to what’s served at Pho Le, he said.

The store will be larger than existing Asian markets in Boise. The Diana Oriental Market at 10387 W. Fairview Ave., with 16,480 square feet, is the largest, according to property records at the Ada County Assessor’s Office. India Foods, at 6020 W. Fairview; Asia Market, at 9975 W. Fairview; and the Orient Market, at 4806 Emerald St., have between 4,100 and 5,300 square feet each.

“People have to run around to different places to get what they need,” said Do, who has lived in the Treasure Valley for 25 years. “We want to have everything they need in one spot.”