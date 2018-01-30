Going, going ... Indians removing Wahoo logo from uniforms

A Chief Wahoo logo is shown on a baseball at the Cleveland Indians team shop, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Cleveland. Divisive and hotly debated, the Chief Wahoo logo is being removed from the Cleveland Indians' uniform next year. The polarizing mascot is coming off the team's jersey sleeves and caps starting in the 2019 season. The Club will still sell merchandise featuring the mascot in Northeast Ohio. Tony Dejak AP Photo