The end is near for this Boise tea shop

Coffee giant Starbucks announced last year that it would close all of its 379 Teavana tea stores across the country.
The Teavana at Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., will close on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Until then it will operate its regular business hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through the end of the month.
Starbucks bought the Atlanta-based company in 2012. Teavana sells a wide range of gourmet teas, plus teapots and accessories. Starbucks said it would keep selling some Teavana teas in its coffee shops.
In December, the Los Angeles Times reported that a California judge barred Starbucks from closing its 77 Teavana stores in malls in that state until their leases are up. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a mall operator, the Simon Property Group.
Never miss a local story.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland
Comments