The Village at Meridian is gearing up for an expansion that might include retailers Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn.
Business

These two high-end retailers might be headed to The Village at Meridian

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

January 17, 2018 03:07 PM

Are Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma coming to the Village at Meridian?

CenterCal Properties, the mega-mall developer that owns The Village at Meridian and other retail properties in Idaho, is distributing a brochure for prospective tenants and leasing agents that shows Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma as part of the mall’s forthcoming expansion.

These elite retailers, both owned by Williams-Sonoma Inc., could become the anchors for the next phase of the lifestyle mall that has become a shopping mecca in the Treasure Valley since it opened in 2013.

However, CenterCal Regional Marketing Director Romona Merrill says it is premature to count them in.

“We are a ways off on anything definitive,” Merrill says. “We are talking to all the best retailers for this market. Nothing is signed, and we have nothing to officially announce.”

Both stores currently have spaces at Boise Towne Square. Might they leave the mall?

“No. There are no plans for this,” says Marissa Ellenby, spokeswoman for General Growth Properties, the company that owns Boise Towne Square.

Emails seeking comment to Williams-Sonoma Inc., were not immediately answered Wednesday.

Village expansion colored
This page from a CenterCal brochure shows Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma as tenants, but the company’s regional marketing director says no deals have been signed. The Statesman highlighted expansion areas in yellow.
Provided by CenterCal Properties

What is for sure is the addition of three retailers to the existing Village: locally-owned Panaché Aveda Day Spa, Ketchum clothing boutique Comme les Filles, and national clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters. They will open in the first quarter of 2018, Merrill confirmed.

Ellenby says American Eagle has not announced plans to close its Boise Towne Square store.

The Idaho Statesman reported the Village’s expansion in the August edition of its Business Insider magazine. Since then, plans for the 225,000-square-foot expansion have gone through several iterations, Merrill says.

“We’re still doing market studies and talking to people about what they want and what the best use of the space would be,” she says.

The final plans will incorporate a mix of retail, entertainment and office space, and could also include residential or some hospitality component, such as a hotel.

Village expansion overview
A page out of CenterCal Properties’ current marketing brochure for The Village at Meridian shows the anticipated expansion area, highlighted in orange at front left.
Provided by CalCenter Properties

CenterCal Properties, based in El Segundo, California, is in an expansion mode in the West, Merrill says, and the Meridian plans have been on hold while a few other projects get launched or completed.

The company breaks ground on a new mall in Long Beach at the Pacific Coast Highway in California, and a new lifestyle mall in Riverton, Utah, about 30 miles out of Salt Lake City. It recently opened The Veranda in Concord, California.

Once those projects get underway, Merrill says, Meridian will be given a priority to move forward.

“The next phase will reflect what the market needs,” General Manager Hugh Crawford told the Statesman in August.

The three new stores and the possibility of Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma at the Village were first reported by BoiseDev.com.

Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland

