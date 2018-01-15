Business

10 workers die in bridge collapse, Colombian officials say

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 06:51 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian officials say 10 workers died after a bridge they were building outside the nation's capital collapsed.

Civil Defense authorities say the laborers were working on drainage along the bridge when the structure fell Monday about 95 kilometers (60 miles) from Bogota.

Nine people were killed at the scene and the 10th died after being taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

Authorities are still working to determine how many people were working on the bridge at the time of the collapse and if anyone is missing.

