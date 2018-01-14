Business

Oil slick burning in East China Sea from sunken oil tanker.

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 09:44 PM

BEIJING

Chinese state media say a pool of oil from a sunken tanker is burning in the East China Sea.

Footage shown by state broadcaster CCTV at noon Monday showed huge clouds of thick acrid smoke rising from the oil slick. Just three bodies from the Iranian tanker's crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis were recovered.

The cause of the Jan. 6 collision between the Sanchi and the Chinese freighter CF Crystal, 257 kilometers (160 miles) east of Shanghai, remains unclear. All 21 members of the freighter's crew were reported safe.

The Sanchi was rocked by a large explosion around noon on Sunday and sank shortly afterward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ship was carrying light natural gas condensate and left a 10-square-kilometer (3.8-square-mile) area contaminated with oil.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Business growth on upswing in Eagle

    Tim Wallace of Westside Body Works explains why he chose Eagle for his fourth shop.

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle
Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.
Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 2:15

Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice.

View More Video