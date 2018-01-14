Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

More Videos 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle Pause 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" 2:06 Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 0:14 Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 3:05 New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway.

