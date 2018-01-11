The Latest: Surgeon among 17 killed in California mudslides

More Videos 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle Pause 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 3:55 Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road 1:23 Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:11 Arrested militant's thoughts on how the Oregon standoff will end 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 2:33 When home associations go bad Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by Montecito mudslides A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. There were 48 people still missing as of Thursday morning. NOTE: There is no audio.

