People stand by a giant Greek flag and the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
Business

Greek leader: bond market return in 2018 'important target'

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 04:54 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's prime minister says a full return to markets in 2018 remains an "important target," with the country's bailout funding formally ending in August.

At a Cabinet meeting Monday, Alexis Tsipras cited a steady drop in public borrowing rates as the yield on 10-year bonds remain under 4 percent, touching the lowest level in over a decade.

Greece has depended on international rescue loans since 2010, but the government is at odds with the country's central bank governor, who supports retaining a post-bailout precautionary credit line from lenders.

The government is under pressure to speed up reforms before the bailout exit, and this week is set to present a barrage of legislative proposals that include unpopular measures like limiting labor union powers.

