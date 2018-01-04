As Sears, Macy’s announce store closings, these Idaho stores are affected

More than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close in March and April, the struggling Sears Holdings announced Thursday, including two Sears stores in Idaho.
The announcement came the same day Macy’s announced it would close 11 additional stores as their leases expire, including one in Idaho.
▪ Sears will close its stores in Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls in early April. Their auto centers will close sooner — the Coeur d’Alene one in late January, the Twin Falls one in late February. Sears’ Boise Towne Square mall store, the only Sears left in the Treasure Valley, will stay open.
Smaller “Hometown” and hardware stores in several small Idaho towns remain in business, as does a Sears Appliance Outlet store in Boise.
Never miss a local story.
▪ No Kmart stores in Idaho will close. Boise’s last Kmart store, on West Fairview Avenue, closed in 2016. Kmart’s Nampa store, the only Kmart left in the Treasure Valley, remains open.
▪ Macy’s will close its store in Twin Falls. Macy’s closed its Nampa store last spring and its Downtown Boise store in 2010. It still operates a store in the Boise Towne Square mall.
Employees at the 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores that close will get severance benefits and will be able to apply for open positions at other Kmart and Sears stores, but the company did not guarantee jobs for associates.
Sears Holdings spokesman Larry Costello wouldn’t say how many jobs would be cut but said most are part-time. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday, Jan. 12.
Sears Holdings has closed more than 1,000 stores in the past several years. Last March, the company said in Securities and Exchange Commission filings that there was substantial doubt that it would survive.
Comments