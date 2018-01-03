Want to live along Boise’s Greenbelt? These apartments are proposed east of Boise State

Gardner Co. has a new project in the offing in East Boise. The proposed two-building, mixed-use project would have 146 residential rental units, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and sections designated for individuals, families and 55-and-older adults.
The four-floor buildings would also include ground-level parking and a 7,000-square-foot ground-level space that could become a restaurant, offices and /or another amenity, such as a workout room.
Gardner Executive Vice President David said he is exploring the idea of putting pickleball courts on a rooftop deck. Pickleball players use paddles to hit a perforated ball over a net on a court smaller than a tennis court.
“Our target markets are upwardly mobile professionals and people who are downsizing,” Wali said. Rents will be at market rates, he said.
Some elements will likely change before the project is built, he said.
The two buildings would be set on a 3-acre parcel at 749 E. Park Blvd. owned by Harry W. Morrison Foundation along the Boise Greenbelt. It’s across the street from the former headquarters of the Morrison Knudsen Corp. that is being purchased by St. Luke’s Health System. St. Luke’s also owns the Falcon Building directly east of the proposed project.
Gardner would lease the land from the foundation, providing revenue that would feed the foundation’s grants to Idaho arts, social services, environmental and community groups. “It’s part of our (Gardner’s) goal to build things that better the community,” Wali said.
Wali called the location ideal. It has direct access to the Greenbelt, walking-distance proximity to Boise State University and a multitude of restaurants and stores, including The Ram, Whole Foods and WinCo. “And there’s a bus stop right in front with a route that heads into Downtown,” he said.
The first step is to have the property rezoned for residential, Wali said. He expects it to take several months before the rezoning goes before the Boise City Council for approval. If all goes well, construction could begin this summer.
The project was first reported by BoiseDev.com.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland
