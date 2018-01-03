Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, hand at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Hatch says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate. Hatch, 83, says he’s always been a fighter, “but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves.” Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo