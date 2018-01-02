Business

Cuomo calls for more wind power, new cap on plant emissions

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for more offshore wind energy projects and new caps on carbon emissions from smaller power plants.

The Democratic governor announced the measures on Tuesday, the day before he delivers his state of the state address to lawmakers.

Specifically, Cuomo wants the state to seek 800 megawatts of new offshore wind projects in 2018 and 2019, enough to power 400,000 households.

He's also calling on state environmental officials to impose a carbon emissions cap on smaller power plants that aren't currently covered by existing emission limits.

Additionally, Cuomo is proposing investments in energy storage and new incentives for solar power for low-income homeowners.

He says that taken together the proposals would all advance efforts to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable power sources.

