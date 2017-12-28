Hay day: Wyoming rancher has big impact on Olympic downhill

In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photograph, rancher Tom Johnston is shown on his ranch near Pinedale, Wyo. Johnston, who ranches on nearly 1,800 leased acres near the tiny town of Pinedale, is one of the world's foremost experts on shaping an Olympic skiing race course, most notably the tracks for the downhill and Super G competitions including those in the upcoming games in South Korea. Pat Graham AP Photo