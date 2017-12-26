Treasury issues sanctions against 2 North Korean officials

FILE- In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued sanctions against two officials, Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol. Mnuchin says the sanctions are part of the United States' "maximum pressure campaign" to isolate North Korea and "achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula." Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo