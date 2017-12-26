California gets ready to ignite cannabis culinary-arts scene

This Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, photo shows a bottle of Rebel Coast Winery's cannabis-infused wine in Los Angeles. As the world's largest legal recreational marijuana market takes off in California, the trendsetting state is set to ignite the cannabis-culinary scene. Rebel Coast Winery’s THC-infused sauvignon blanc is made from Sonoma County grapes, but the alcohol is removed in compliance with regulations that prohibit mixing pot with alcohol. Jae C. Hong AP Photo