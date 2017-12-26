Tourism in coal country: Digging into culture, ecotourism

Rodney Embrey, an employee at nearby Buckingham coal mine, describes the process of renovating the building he and a business partner purchased to start an antiques dealership, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Corning, Ohio. Communities across Appalachia are turning increasingly to the region's rich reserves in things other than coal, namely, history and rugged natural beauty, to frame a new tourist economy. Enjoying a drink, hike or overnight stay or in region infused with stories, sweat and strife is turning out to be a draw to aging baby boomers and millennials alike. Studies show these efforts are attracting tourists, new residents and a new sense of self-worth. John Minchillo AP Photo