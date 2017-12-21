Business

Suspension lifted on French anti-doping lab

The Associated Press

December 21, 2017 01:08 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:09 PM

PARIS

The French anti-doping agency says that a suspension of the work of France's only accredited anti-doping laboratory, in place since Nov. 3, has been lifted.

A statement issued Thursday night said that the world anti-doping body, WADA, decided on the early lifting of the suspension, originally set to last six months, after corrective action "prevented any further occurrence" of an incident reported in August. Then, a positive sample analyzed from a bodybuilder contaminated two other samples with traces of a steroid.

The lab will be used for drug testing when Paris hosts the Olympic Games in 2024. It has previously been recognized for pioneering work in drug testing.

During the suspension, testing continued with samples sent to foreign labs.

