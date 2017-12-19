Snowfall has billion-dollar effect on business, Olympians

This photo taken from a 4K video and dated Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 shows Jon Lillis, the men's aerial skiing world champion from the United States, posing during an Associated Press interview on the glacier above Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Because snow is no longer guaranteed early in the season at their headquarters in Park City, Utah, she and other members of the US aerials national team went to train high on the Saas-Fee glacier ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. John Leicester AP Photo