Business

Oklahoma awarded 16M federal grant for charter schools

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:27 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

A federal grant of more than $16 million is expected to increase the number of charter schools in Oklahoma over the next several years.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports that the state in September was awarded the U.S. Department of Education's Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program grant. The grant will be used to fund nearly 25 new charter schools.

The grant comes amid a lawsuit filed against the state Board of Education by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. The association is seeking a share of the money that traditional public schools receive from state and county taxes and other earnings.

Officials in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa school districts say each stands to lose $1 million to $1.5 million if the lawsuit succeeds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help

    Concordia Law School’s library in Downtown Boise is now a place where people who are too poor to afford a lawyer, yet don’t qualify for government assistance can find help in a time of desperation. Listen as Latonia Haney Keith, associate professor and director of clinical education at Concordia describes the program.

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:41

Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help
How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 1:32

How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise
Uber showcases what it will be like to to take an uberAIR flight 1:41

Uber showcases what it will be like to to take an uberAIR flight

View More Video