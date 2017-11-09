Employees told Outside magazine they love Drake Cooper’s location on the Greenbelt and surprise celebrations
These 3 Treasure Valley businesses are among the best in the U.S. for workers, magazine says

By Nicole Blanchard

November 09, 2017 1:12 PM

Though Outside magazine’s list of the 100 Best Places to Work was dominated by Colorado and Oregon companies this year, three Idaho businesses managed to shine.

The list, of course, skews heavily toward outdoor-oriented businesses like gear companies and corporations that call adventure paradises like Boulder, Colo., home. In the past, the magazine has used criteria like gear, adventure and travel, and wellness and culture to rank companies. This year’s list doesn’t feature the same explanation of rankings, but the results are similar.

Idaho’s first appearance on the list comes at No. 26 thanks to ad agency Drake Cooper. The company is no stranger to Outside’s list — in 2015 earned the No. 2 slot after several years of appearances on the rankings. Outside said the Boise business’s perks include unlimited paid time off after a year with the company, as well as weekly “Share the Love” meetings and regular one-on-ones with the CEO. Employees told Outside they love Drake Cooper’s location on the Greenbelt and surprise celebrations like Snow Day Pizza.

balihoo
Balihoo, the Boise digital marketing firm, is one of several companies ranked by Outside magazine that provides unlimited paid time off.
Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file photo

At No. 48 is Meridian-based HR and background check company Verified First. Its average salary of $70,000 is well above the median for Boise, and the company told Outside that employees are the priority. “We structure our work schedule so that those with kids can be off by 3:30 and have a better work/life balance.” That’s in addition to workdays dedicated to movies and “treating yourself.”

The final Idaho company that made the list? Balihoo at No. 90. The data-based search company is one of several ranked that provide unlimited paid time off. Balihoo elevates that with a mandatory two-week sabbatical for all employees that stay with the company for five years. Wellness is also big for the Boise business, which provides employees with an on-site bike room as well as a stipend for gym services.

Read Outside’s full 2017 list here.

