Why did a firm owned by one of the richest women in the U.S. just buy BoDo in Boise?

1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers Pause

8:13 Boise State QB Montell Cozart on the Broncos' system, avoiding 'trap' against Nevada

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

1:56 Jay Ajayi's Boise State highlights

1:13 Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

0:53 Ironwood Social opens in Garden City