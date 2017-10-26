Oregon retailer Bi-Mart to enter Treasure Valley with three stores, the first opening next month

Bi-Mart, a company known in Idaho mostly for its sponsorship of the Mountain Home Country Music Festival, will open its first Ada County store next month in Kuna. It plans additional stores in Star and Caldwell next year.
The 40,000-square-foot Kuna store — the 77th for the Eugene, Oregon, company — is at East Deer Flat and North Meridian roads near Ridley’s Family Market. The target opening date is Thursday, Nov. 9, said Don Leber, Bi-Mart’s vice president of marketing and advertising.
“Kuna, obviously, has had great growth,” Leber said. “We think it fits perfectly with Bi-Mart’s footprint, the market size that we go into. We’ve been looking at the Treasure Valley area for quite some time.”
Bi-Mart serves mostly small towns with small appliances, housewares, electronics, hardware, clothing, hunting and other sporting supplies and packaged food. Each store also includes a pharmacy.
The company entered Idaho with a store in Weiser in 2006, followed by one in Emmett in 2009. It also has a store in Ontario, Oregon, just across the Snake River from Payette.
Bi-Mart is a membership store. A lifetime family membership costs $5. The company has a tent in front of the Kuna store and is selling memberships from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Those who sign up before the store opens receive a free bucket and household items.
More than 50 people have been hired to work at the Kuna store, mostly in full-time jobs, Leber said.
Store manager Aaron Williams said Kuna residents will now have a place to buy household items without having to drive to Meridian.
Construction recently began on another store at 11347 W. State St. in Star. Bi-Mart also plans to move next year into the old Paul’s Market at 425 N. 10th Ave. in Caldwell.
“I’m just thrilled to have that Paul’s building full again, and I can’t think of a better business to be in there,” Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas told the Statesman.
The Paul’s Market store has been vacant since early last year. It closed after Albertsons bought the seven Paul’s Markets in Idaho, rebranding four and closing three.
Bi-Mart was founded in 1955 with a store in Yakima, Washington. It has had several owners over the years, including Thrifty-Payless and Rite Aid. In 1997, Bi-Mart executives and Endeavor Capital bought the company. Seven years later, Endeavor transferred ownership to Bi-Mart employees. The company has about 3,500 of them.
While Bi-Mart operates stores in larger cities such as Portland, Salem and Eugene, most are in towns with populations of 6,000 to 55,000 people. Kuna, Star and Caldwell fit within that range.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @JohnWSowell
Comments