What Target is doing to its Eagle Road store

Target plans to spend $1.1 million for improvements to its West Boise store at North Eagle Road and West Chinden Boulevard.
The Minnesota-based retailer hasn’t provided precise details for the store, built in 2001. However, in March, Target announced new designs for store upgrades nationwide.
Improvements include the addition of large glazed windows at the front of stores, stenciled concrete floors and upgraded lighting.
The new design also incorporates two entrances instead of one. One entrance leads customers to displays of seasonal items and exclusive brands. The other will allow easy access to grocery items and pick-up of orders placed online. That entrance will also feature a beer and wine shop and self-checkout lanes.
Target also plans to equip clerks with electronic equipment they can use on the sales floor to search store inventory, take payments and arrange deliveries.
It’s unclear whether the remodeling of the Boise store will include all of those elements. Store director Jesse Navarrete and company spokeswoman Liz Hancock said they did not know the extent of the plans.
Work is scheduled to begin in January and take three months, Navarrete said.
The overall size of the store with 125,400 square feet will not change.
Five hundred stores, including the West Boise Store, are being upgraded in 2018 and 2019.
Starbucks, which has operated a kiosk inside Target, plans to build a freestanding shop in the same shopping center.
The shop, which will cost $250,000 to build, will take up 1,754 square feet, according to plans filed with the city of Boise.
The Target remodeling was first reported by BoiseDev.com.
