Business

Pendleton Woolen Mills adds Treasure Valley store, plans celebration this weekend

By David Staats

dstaats@idahostatesman.com

October 24, 2017 6:00 PM

Treasure Valley fans of high-end plaid wool shirts and Indian-inspired blankets have a new place to shop. Pendleton Woolen Mills has opened a store in the Boise Towne Square mall.

The store is the Portland company’s second in the Valley. The first, an outlet store that opened five years ago in the Boise Factory Outlets in southeast Boise, will stay open.

“As neighbors in the Pacific Northwest, we want to be thought of as the city’s local brand and look forward to becoming an active part of the community,” said Robin Crowell, Pendleton’s vice president of stores, in a news release.

The mall store, with seven employees, sells women’s and men’s clothing, accessories, blankets and home goods.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, will include refreshments and visits by Pendleton executives and Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Kimberly wool growers John and Jullie Noh, whose family has supplied wool fleece to the company for more than 50 years, will visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Slackline, a Boise bluegrass and American band, will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be served.

Pendleton has been family-owned since 1863. It still operates woolen mills in Pendleton, Oregon, and Washougal, Washington. It recently rolled out a limited run of Star Wars blankets in advance of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” on Dec. 15.

The mall store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats

  Comments  

