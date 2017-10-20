This new hospital is built to keep preemie babies with their moms

More Videos 2:15 New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care Pause 1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:32 Those premature babies? They grow up. 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:28 Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple 1:11 She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 8:03 Boise State ready to play better at home than last time, coach Bryan Harsin says 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care The new St. Luke's Nampa features a unique approach to neonatal intensive care - in-room NICU suites, allowing a family to stay with their new infant while still providing the child necessary medical care. Tour a suite and hear why St. Luke's thinks it'll help families. The new St. Luke's Nampa features a unique approach to neonatal intensive care - in-room NICU suites, allowing a family to stay with their new infant while still providing the child necessary medical care. Tour a suite and hear why St. Luke's thinks it'll help families. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

