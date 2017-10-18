Idaho’s gender pay gap is bad and getting worse

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work Pause

1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

2:32 Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

0:31 Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

5:02 Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'

0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing

1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague