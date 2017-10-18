McClatchy file
McClatchy file

Business

Idaho’s gender pay gap is bad and getting worse

By Heather Kennison

Times-News (Twin Falls)

October 18, 2017 11:24 AM

Women in Idaho working full-time jobs generally earn slightly more than three-fourths as much as men, according to a new federal study.

And it may seem the gap between men’s and women’s salaries is widening: Just three years ago, Idaho women were making more than 85 percent of what men made.

In 2016, Idaho women working full-time jobs reported median weekly earnings of $645, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. That’s 76.5 percent of men’s weekly earnings of $843.

The study didn’t compare job-to-job. Instead, it measured wage differences based on a survey of 60,000 households nationwide.

Economists say the difference in wages between men and women in part could reflect the differences in the kinds of industries that employ mostly women versus those that employ mostly men.

More Videos

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:01

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

Pause
Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 1:50

Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian

Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin 2:21

Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home 2:32

Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:31

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 5:02

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 0:57

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

  • Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

    40 years ago, Batgirl fought for equal pay for equal work, a fight that persists today. While the wage gap has closed slightly, women still earn 78 percent of what men earn, on average. And for women of color the gap is even wider. (Originally published by the Department of Labor, April 8, 2015)

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

40 years ago, Batgirl fought for equal pay for equal work, a fight that persists today. While the wage gap has closed slightly, women still earn 78 percent of what men earn, on average. And for women of color the gap is even wider. (Originally published by the Department of Labor, April 8, 2015)

Courtesy of the United States Department of Labor

“Retail is an area where women are more predominant, and it’s lower paying,” Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Todd Johnson said.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, women accounted for about 60 percent of the retail workforce in Idaho last year.

Women’s wages may also be lower if they work in education — a field dominated by women. And while women hold a significant percentage of hospital jobs — 75 percent of them statewide — oftentimes they are working in the lower-paying positions, such as nursing, Johnson said.

Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said traditional gender roles can affect whether a woman attends college or how long it takes to graduate.

“The caretaker role is one that really impacts women,” she said.

Idaho’s wages overall are among the nation’s lowest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work 1:01

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

Pause
Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 1:50

Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian

Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin 2:21

Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin

Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home 2:32

Take a peek inside this elegant, unusual East Boise home

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:31

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that' 5:02

Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine on Wyoming QB Josh Allen: 'we haven’t played too many guys like that'

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 0:57

Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

  • Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

    40 years ago, Batgirl fought for equal pay for equal work, a fight that persists today. While the wage gap has closed slightly, women still earn 78 percent of what men earn, on average. And for women of color the gap is even wider. (Originally published by the Department of Labor, April 8, 2015)

Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

View More Video