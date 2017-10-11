OSHA fines construction company after building collapsed, injuring 6 workers

Federal regulators say a Fruitland construction company's poor practices caused a building collapse that hurt six of its workers in August.
On Oct. 5, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Jim Macfarlane Construction $5,070 for the Aug. 2 construction site accident in Parma.
The company was assembling a storage building at 306 East South Ave. All six employees injured in the collapse survived.
OSHA’s written citation deemed the violation “serious,” stating the company failed to provide conditions that “were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”
Among OSHA’s findings: The building’s roof was overloaded, the building had insufficient wall bracing and only six of the 47 installed trusses had necessary temporary braces.
Police reported in August that the storage building was for JC Watson Co., an onion growing and packing company in Parma.
This is not the first fine from OSHA that Jim Macfarlane Construction faced over the summer. On July 26, OSHA fined the company $7,243 for three violations after an inspection in May. Two of the violations were considered serious. The July fine was unrelated to the Parma accident.
“As is common with most tragedies, this incident was preventable by following industry-accepted practices,” said OSHA Area Director Dave Kearns in an email. “We hope for a speedy and full recovery for the injured workers.”
