Business

Water utility asks ratepayers to refrain from water usage

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 12:25 AM

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

A water utility in Vermont's Chittenden County says it is asking customers to refrain from using water for most of the day this Wednesday.

The conservation notice is from Champlain Water District, and lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2y4TrlQ ) the request asks ratepayers to refrain from using water for any non-essential purposes — including laundry, running dishwashers and gardening.

The conservation notice affects most of Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Jericho Village, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski.

Burlington maintains its own water treatment plant on the Lake Champlain waterfront.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.
Downtown Boise housing is booming 2:48

Downtown Boise housing is booming
Tour a Micron clean room under construction 3:35

Tour a Micron clean room under construction

View More Video