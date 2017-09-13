Water utility asks ratepayers to refrain from water usage

A water utility in Vermont's Chittenden County says it is asking customers to refrain from using water for most of the day this Wednesday.
The conservation notice is from Champlain Water District, and lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2y4TrlQ ) the request asks ratepayers to refrain from using water for any non-essential purposes — including laundry, running dishwashers and gardening.
The conservation notice affects most of Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Jericho Village, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski.
Burlington maintains its own water treatment plant on the Lake Champlain waterfront.
