Urban Outfitters is about to close in Boise. Village at Meridian store to open soon

Hipster wear from Urban Outfitters will no longer be sold in Boise. But the chain’s new store at The Village at Meridian will open soon.
The 10,000-square-foot Meridian store is tentatively scheduled to open Aug. 30, a representative of the shopping center said. A clerk at the 10-year-old store at 328 S. 8th St. in Downtown Boise’s BoDo district said it would close this Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Pennsylvania-based company targets fashion-conscious young adults from 18 to 28 with graphic T-shirts, designer jeans, dresses and furniture.
The Village store will be located off the Eagle Road entrance, across from The Counter Burger and in front of Z Gallerie.
In other store developments at The Village:
▪ MAC Cosmetics will open before the end of the month across the street from Charming Charlie.
Make-Up Art Cosmetics started in Toronto when makeup artist and photographer Frank Toskan and salon owner Frank Angelo became frustrated by the lack of makeup that photographed well. They created their own line, which has been part of Estée Lauder since 1994.
▪ Revitalize Juice Bar, a locally owned business, is set to open in late September next to MAC Cosmetics. It will offer cold-pressed juices and fruit bowls for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
▪ Several stores are changing locations. Paperie & Pen has moved across the street between SB Salon and Rural Haze. Robert Comstock will move to the old Paperie & Pen location. Later this summer, Walla Walla Clothing Co. will move between Lululemon and Victoria’s Secret.
