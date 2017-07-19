Update: Frontier Airlines returns to serve Boise with flights to Denver

Seven years after Frontier Airlines last served Boise, the Denver-based carrier is returning Tuesday to the Boise Airport.
The initial flight from Denver is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with passengers handed animal crackers that tie in with the company's planes, which feature various animals on the tail.
The return flight to Denver will depart at 5:45 p.m.
Regular service will take place three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
The story below was published July 19, 2017, under the headline, "A third airline plans flights to Denver from Boise sooner than Boise Airport thought."
Frontier Airlines, which last flew out of Boise in fall 2011, has announced plans to begin service next spring between Boise and Denver.
“It’s absolutely great news,” said Sean Briggs, spokesman for the Boise Airport.
Airport officials spoke with Frontier executives a couple of years ago and were told the airline was interested in returning to Boise.
“They mentioned they were looking at Boise, but it sounded like it was more of a three- to five-year plan, so we were pretty excited to see it happen as quick as it did,” Briggs said.
Frontier spokesman Richard Oliver said the company is pleased to be coming back to Boise.
“It’s a destination people have been asking for and a place people have been asking for low-fare service,” Oliver said.
The Denver-based carrier expects to begin service between the two cities around May 10, Oliver said. Frontier plans to use Airbus A319s or A320s, which carry 160 to 180 passengers.
Currently, United Airlines offers five nonstop daily flights to Denver, and Southwest Airlines offers two.
Frontier first came to Boise in 2002, offering two flights per day on 130-seat Boeing 737s. The following year, the airline went to 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200s.
Last month, Allegiant Airlines announced it will begin nonstop service on Oct. 6 between Boise and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The Las Vegas-based airline will operate twice weekly, with departures and arrivals on Fridays and Mondays.
On July 5, American Airlines began once-daily service between Boise and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
