Idaho’s settlement with Target over data breach won’t give money to victims

Target Corp. agreed to beef up its cybersecurity and pay $18.5 million as part of a 47-state settlement connected to a 2013 data breach that affected millions of U.S. customers.
Idaho will receive $192,956 from the settlement to cover its fees and investigative expenses, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office said in a Tuesday release. Customers will receive none of the funds.
The states’ investigation found that the breach compromised more than 41 million payment card accounts, including 140,000 in Idaho. The breach also compromised contact information for more than 60 million customers, including about 280,000 in Idaho.
The settlement requires Target to maintain a cybersecurity program and retain an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment of the company.
The states’ investigation found that hackers accessed Target’s system through credentials stolen from a third-party vendor. The hackers then accessed a customer service database and installed malware on the system to capture customers’ full names, telephone numbers, email and mailing addresses, card numbers, expiration dates, verification codes and encrypted debit personal identification numbers.
Target also agreed to enhance security measures, including segmenting its cardholder data from the rest of its network, and to bolster password policies.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
