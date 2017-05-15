Idahoans share personal stories, art about mental illness

Several Idaho residents told their personal stories of mental illness — their own and their loved ones’ — at an event Thursday in the state Capitol building in Boise.
The event also included a display of art by and about people with mental illness.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little presented a Mental Health Awareness month proclamation, and Lisa Koller of Idaho Falls was presented with the Voice of Idaho award for her work to help others through their recovery.
Koller said she ignored her mental health issues for a long time, thinking that it was better to use drugs than to identify as a person with mental illness. She said her life changed after she began receiving treatment in jail. Now, she is a peer support specialist and recovery coach for The Center for HOPE in Idaho Falls.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
