May 05, 2017 11:32 AM

Grace Assisted Living plans its fifth Treasure Valley location for Caldwell

By Zach Kyle

A Grace Assisted Living for seniors is slated for construction at Caldwell at 621 Cleveland Blvd.

The 71,655 square-foot assisted living center will contain 84 living units, according to Caldwell’s Building Department.

Boise-based general contractor Mark Guho Construction hopes to begin work in May and wrap up after eight months. The Architect’s Office, also based in Boise, is the project designer.

Grace Assisted Living has two similar operations in Boise as well as in Nampa, Meridian and Twin Falls.

