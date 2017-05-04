A new executive director takes over at Trailhead, Boise’s startup accelerator

A familiar face in the Boise tech world will take over as executive director at Trailhead, the Downtown nonprofit startup accelerator and coworking space.
Dan Faricy, who has worked at several local tech companies, was hired to run Trailhead. He was previously Trailhead’s entrepreneur in residence, running programs including Startup Now and Idea, Set, Go! designed to help members launch businesses.
Nic Miller, chairman of Trailhead’s board, said Faricy was the strongest candidate to emerge from a national search.
“Dan’s experience as an entrepreneur, his passion for Boise, and experience in marketing and fundraising made this decision an easy one for our board,” Miller said.
Faricy moved from the East Coast to Boise in 1995 to work for Hewlett-Packard as a national account manager. He served stints in varying positions at Boise tech firms including IdeaRoom and Inofile, highlighted by a seven-year run as CEO of Wirestone, a marketing and multimedia company, from 2000 to 2007.
Now known as Wire Stone, the company was a combination of two digital agencies in Boise, as well as agencies in Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle and Emeryville, California. The company acquired agencies in Chicago and Fort Collins, Colorado.
The agency grew from $9 million in revenue to $24 million during Faricy’s tenure and grew to more than 175 employees, Miller said.
Faricy’s predecessor, Raino Zoller, led Trailhead through opening its center on the corner of Myrtle and 8th streets in March 2015. Before joining the nonprofit, he was CEO of Boise startup pSiFlow Technologies.
Miller said Zoller planned to to stay at Trailhead for only six months when he signed on. Zoller will likely take some time off before returning to the startup world, Miller said.
Zoller will help Faricy complete the launch of Trailhead’s code school, located at the newer Trailhead North location a few blocks north up 8th Street, above Bodovino. Three groups so far have taken the code school’s introductory coding course, which is two to three hours, three days a week for three to 11 weeks, depending on the course. Soon, the center will announce the start date for its immersive coding course, which will launch this summer. Attendees will attend classes for between six and eight hours a day for five days a week.
The code school’s goal is to supply entry-level coders that are in demand among local tech firms.
Trailhead has about 375 individual members, some of whom are employees of more than 60 member companies. Ten or 15 of those companies work at dedicated space at Trailhead North, Miller said.
