D&B Supply to open in former Hastings, Sports Authority building

D&B Supply is planning to open a new store at Boise Avenue and Apple Street in Southeast Boise, according to permits filed with the City of Boise.
The store will be in the Eastgate Shopping Center, in the building that previously housed Sports Authority and Hastings.
It will be the “country lifestyle” retailer’s seventh store in the Treasure Valley. D&B also has stores in Garden City, Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa, Boise and Emmett.
The plans were first reported by BoiseDev.com.
