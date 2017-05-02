Grill your own Korean BBQ at this restaurant coming to Boise

If you’re into Korean BBQ, you’re about to get excited.
A restaurant is slated to open next year on Milwaukee Street with in-table grills that diners can use to cook up their own bulgogi and kalbi.
Magnificent Garden Restaurant will open by late spring 2018, at 980 N. Milwaukee St.
That’s where Mickey Ray’s BBQ was for about five years before closing last July. This is a different kind of barbecue, which is why it’s going to take a year to remodel and reopen the building, said co-owner Danny Cheng, of Missouri.
Each table will have its own grill installed. That requires exhaust vents to be run from under the tables, instead of through the ceiling. Crews will have to dig up the ground to install them, Cheng said.
What put Boise on Cheng’s radar?
It’s a growing city, he said. And he helped his business partner open China Grand Buffet years ago at Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road in Boise.
This time, they decided to give Boise’s tastebuds some authentic Korean.
