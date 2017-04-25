Albertsons store planned in a former Shopko site in Meridian

Albertsons plans to move into a former Shopko store in Meridian in the Meridian Crossroads shopping center near the intersection of North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue.
The Boise-based grocery chain filed an application with the city of Meridian to remodel and move into the empty building. While the Albertsons name does not appear in the application, the city’s staff confirmed that the applicant, Tamara Thompson of The Land Group, Inc. plans to convert the building into an Albertsons.
Albertsons would occupy 110,000 square feet, making it the second largest tenant in the shopping center behind WalMart, which occupies nearly 204,000 square feet.
The application is now going through the city planning department's design-review process.
Albertsons already operates stores in Meridian at 221 W. Cherry Lane and 20 E. Fairview Ave.
The Meridian Press first reported this story.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
