Sign up for these under-construction BSU-student apartments with or without roommates

Out-of-state developers began construction in March on the 94-unit Identity Apartments just southwest of Boise State University.
Located at 1205 E. Oakland Ave., the five-story building will include studios up to five-bedroom units, renting for $600 to $800 per bedroom, developer Eran Fields said.
Fields, who lives in Los Angeles, is partnering with Campus Ventures in Chicago on the Boise project, as well as similar apartments near University of Idaho and Washington State University. The partners have already completed a similar apartment building near the University of Washington.
Identity Apartments will include a fitness area, lounge and a deck on the roof, and its rooms will be furnished, Fields said. Apartments are available for anybody to rent, but Fields expects Boise State students to occupy most of the 295 bedrooms.
The project is valued at $14.2 million. Fields expects construction to end in June or July 2018, in time for students to rent the units that fall.
The apartments will rent per bed. Renters can apply either with roommates or can be matched with others seeking roommates, Fields said. Tenants within a unit will share a kitchen and living room. Most renters will have their own bathrooms, he said.
