Want to remodel your Treasure Valley home? You’ll have to wait

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Turnabout for a Boise job trainer: 'Now we have more jobs available than trainees to fill them' Pause 0:35 Animal abuse led to Idaho ag-gag law that judge found unconstitutional 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Architect Jeremy Jeffers describes the goals and strategy behind the remodeling project, and the results that he and his wife, Lynn, now enjoy year-round at their home in Boise. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com