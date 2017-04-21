Now even entry-level work goes begging as Treasure Valley job hunters gain choices

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Boise keeps chain retail alive Pause 1:19 Homebuyer Sarah Munds 0:35 Animal abuse led to Idaho ag-gag law that judge found unconstitutional 2:47 Co-owner, trainer outline plans for Garden City basketball center 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 1:24 Have you ridden the Unicorn? Deeds test-drives Starbucks' magical frap 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Erin McCandless is community engagement and development manager at Create Common Good, which helps people with barriers to employment qualify for jobs. She discusses why the low unemployment rates in the Treasure Valley have boosted wages and employer demand for the nonprofit's graduates. zkyle@idahostatesman.com