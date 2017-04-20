Boise auto-detailing team to work on WW2 bomber

A team from a Boise auto-detailing business plans to travel to Southern California next month to help preserve the world’s only airworthy B-24J Liberator airplane from World War II.
The team from Apex Detailing will go to the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana on May 11 and 12. The team includes owner Chad Kirby, employees Eric Brendible and Kyle Ruby, and Kyle’s father, Jim Ruby.
Owned by the Collings Foundation of Stow, Massachusetts, the B-24J is part of the foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour, which brings World War II aircraft each summer to cities around the country and lets passengers fly in them for $400 to $450 each. The tour will bring a plane to Lewiston on Monday, July 3.
The B-24J, a bomber named Witchcraft, was restored in 1989 and fully repainted and reconditioned 15 years later. Today it needs regular washing and waxing. That’s what the Apex crew will do. It seeks donations to defray travel costs.
