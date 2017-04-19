Urban Outfitters moving to Meridian

It was a good 10-year run. But now Urban Outfitters is going suburban.
The Urban Outfitters store that opened in March 2007 at 328 S. 8th St., Boise, will soon move to The Village at Meridian.
The new store will open in August, off the shopping center’s Eagle Road entrance, according to a news release. It will gain about 1,500 square feet in the new space.
Urban Outfitters’ sister store, Anthropologie, moved to The Village from Downtown Boise about two years ago.
“We have been holding this premier location for a special retailer, and Urban Outfitters certainly qualifies,” said Hugh Crawford, general manager for The Village at Meridian.
The Village will get at least six new stores this year. A cinnamon roll restaurant, Cinnaholic, opened in March. Clothing and accessories boutique Rural Haze opened Tuesday. The shopping center plans soon to announce more shops opening this summer.
