Couple turns former Garden City warehouse into basketball-training center

An Eagle couple is renovating a former kitchen-appliance warehouse in Garden City into a basketball-training center for children and adults.
Aaron Holsinger, an emergency-room physician for St. Luke’s Health System, and his wife, Joy, will house T3 Sports at 5470 W. State St., a former home of Kitchens By Design.
The Holsingers are installing a regulation high school basketball court and a second court with shooting stations, said Jake Garcin, T3’s newly hired director of marketing and operations.
T3 will operate like a private gym, with memberships, development programs, youth camps, trainers and leadership academies, said Garcin, an assistant boy’s basketball coach at Capital High School.
“The leadership academies are the heartbeat of what Aaron and Joy are hoping to achieve with this,” he said.
“T3” stands for training, translation and transformation. Basketball training videos are common and help children learn drills, but that knowledge does not translate into effective play on a team, Garcin said.
T3 may open as soon as June.
The Holsingers have hired Garcin, 31, and a fellow former Capital High assistant coach, Joel Ryman, 30.
Garcin, a former spokesman for the College of Western Idaho, will lead promotional efforts and partner development, manage operations, organize camps and clinics and train. Ryan will develop basketball-training curriculum and direct T3’s leadership academies.
While the business expects to serve mostly children at first, “we will be able to help with young kids, 7 years old, all the way through professionals with the base we have,” Garcin said.
