Couple turns former Garden City warehouse into basketball-training center

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Co-owner, trainer outline plans for Garden City basketball center Pause 1:19 Homebuyer Sarah Munds 1:55 Whey wastewater disposal raises questions 1:41 Natalie Lemas Hernandez on retail trends 4:13 Gun sales and the impact of Trump's election 1:22 Labrador Town Hall: Handing out cards to keep conversation civil 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 0:49 Boise's flood-fighting parks and paths Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An Eagle couple is renovating a former kitchen-appliance warehouse in Garden City into a basketball-training center for children and adults. Video taken in April 2017. Jake Garcin T3 Sports