Treasure Valley business calendar, April 17-May 20, 2017

Tuesday, April 18
Business Essentials Summit: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day event for new, aspiring and established small business owners and business professionals. Attend one of the two interactive tracks presented by experts on marketing, business law, taxes, financing, innovation, hiring talent and more. Track one “Ready to Launch” is for new or aspiring entrepreneurs, while track two “Go Higher” is for established business owners looking to grow and expand. $22 includes lunch. Contact Karen Appelgren at idresources@zionsbank.com or 501-7449 to register.
Thursday, April 20
Drive New Business with Social Media: 9 to 11 a.m. at the SBDC Accelerator, 5465 E. Terra Linda Way, Nampa. From understanding the different social media platforms, to choosing what to say and where to say it, this seminar will give you keys to social media marketing. Free. Call 426-3875 with questions.
Friday, April 21
Managing and Surviving Organizational Change: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day training is designed for employees, managers, and leaders of organizations facing conflict resulting from any type of internal change. The focus is on understanding how real change happens for people and for organizations. Gain a clear definition for organizational change vs. re-organizational nonchange. Concrete strategies are presented to maximize the likelihood of a successful change process, to survive in a rapidly changing organization, and to assess your own personal or organizational style of response to change. $95. mycpid.com/event/managing-surviving-organizational-change.
Saturday, April 22
Boise Hawks Seasonal Job Fair: 9 a.m. to noon at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. 322-5000.
Wednesday, April 26
Nampa Entrepreneurs Organization’s Network and Learn: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SBDC Accelerator, 5465 E. Terra Linda Way, Nampa. Tawnya Nyman from The Nichols Accounting Group; Smith Miller, CEO from Strategic Tax Solutions; and Jose DeLeon from Idaho Department of Labor talk about their expertise and strategic approaches to state and federal taxes, research and development tax credits, incentives, tax planning and compliance, financial accounting and reporting and more. Free. Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 468-5416 with questions.
Wednesday, May 10
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Go to ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-job-career-fair.
Thursday, May 11
Boise Technology Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Technology demonstrations, proven leadership strategies, innovative ideas, and key initiatives that are critical to business success. Meet and hear from Idaho’s business leaders. Go to fisherstech.com/techshow.
Thursday, May 18
2017 State of Downtown Boise: 4 to 6 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Experts speak to how Downtown Boise can continue to attract investment and build community, and generate economic activity that supports the region. $25 for program and food, $10 program only (free for DBA members). Registration required at downtownboise.org or call Warren at 472-5252.
Saturday, May 20
Media Expo of Idaho (MXi): 2 to 7 p.m. at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Chance for start-ups, seasoned media professionals and anyone in between to showcase their products and/or services to the community, connect with new customers, and discover new technology and tricks of the trade. Free. Learn more at jumpboise.org/media-expo.
Compiled by Michelle Jenkins. To submit a calendar listing, go to events.idahostatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Items must be received 10 days in advance. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments