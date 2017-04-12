Here’s your chance to ask a lawyer about that one problem — for free

The Fourth District Bar Association will make clerks and attorneys available to answer legal questions over the phone from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Law Day.
Idaho’s Fourth Judicial District consists Ada, Boise, Valley and Elmore counties. Lawyers from the district will give up to 15 minutes of free legal advice to members of the public. Callers can dial any of three numbers and leave their names, contact information and brief summaries of their questions. A legal professional will call back later in the day.
The phone numbers are: 208-209-5124; 208-209-5107; and 208-209-5194. Callers from anywhere in Idaho are welcome.
The call-in is part of an American Bar Association event celebrating the nation’s legal system and honoring attorneys who perform pro-bono work.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
Comments