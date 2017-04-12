Boise mental health agency evicted amid IRS investigation

Despite Affinity Inc. administrators maintaining they planned to stay open after a federal raid at the mental health facility, the agency has been evicted from its Boise offices.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office posted an eviction notice last month on the door of Affinity’s office, at 8100 W. Emerald St. The notice gave the business until March 28 to move out.
Ada County Magistrate Judge Christopher Bieter ordered the eviction after property owner Millennium Properties filed a complaint March 8, saying Affinity breached the terms of its lease agreement by failing to pay rent.
Affinity’s owner, Sabrina Swope, did not respond to questions Tuesday about the company’s current status, whether it has relocated and continues to treat patients, or how patients can retrieve medical records.
The Statesman learned of the office closure from a former patient who was trying to retrieve her medical records from Affinity, only to find the office closed.
Websites maintained by the company, e-affinityinc.com and nwalternatives.com, also were not operating this week.
The IRS has not released information about the March 3 raid.
Swope and Affinity’s CEO Brian Cox previously said it was the fault of Affinity’s former chief financial officer, whom they said failed to file taxes for the last two quarters of 2015.
The former CFO denied that, telling the Statesman he retired before the tax filings in question were due.
“Our CPA found it, and we got slapped with a fine and a couple of staff caught wind of it — you know, people talking and listening to conversations they shouldn’t be listening to,” Cox told the Statesman last month. “Our accounting department kind of blew up after the CFO left. We tried to install some expectations, and nobody wanted that.”
Cox said Affinity’s entire accounting department quit and that “disgruntled” employees were “blowing it out of proportion and relaying information that, in fact, was truly speculation.”
Swope said last month that she “wasn’t paying attention” to the mounting financial problems in 2015. She handed over the CEO job to Cox and took 2016 off work for personal and mental health reasons, she said.
Affinity had offices in both Boise and Nampa, offering counseling, therapy, case management and medication management for people with substance abuse disorders, mental illness and developmental disabilities.
Its clientele last year included more than 800 people who were covered by Idaho’s Medicaid program. The state-run insurance program paid the company $840,330 for that care.
BPA Health is a substance-use treatment contractor for the state. Last year, it paid Affinity $171,710 to provide treatment for 110 patients on behalf of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. BPA Health also works with other state agencies, so it’s possible Affinity did even more substance-abuse treatment work for the state.
Some of Affinity’s clients were referred elsewhere, but many were left with a gap in services.
